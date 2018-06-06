Real Madrid Preparing to Fork Out €50m on Santos Wonderkid Rodrygo This Summer

Real Madrid believe they have found their next attacking superstar in 17-year-old Santos forward Rodrygo. Barcelona have been monitoring the youngster for a while, but Los Blancos are desperate to beat Las Bluargrana to his capture - much like they did with Vinicius Junior.

Over the last few years, Madrid president Florentino Perez has altered his transfer policy to that of youth products. Rather than breaking transfer records like he did with Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, he's looked more to the likes of Martin Odegaard, Mateo Kovacic and Vinicius Junior. Some have worked out, some not so much, but the next young talent looks to be on his radar.

Ricardo Nogueira/GettyImages

According to La Sexta (via Central Defence), Perez has outlined his next target as Santos winger Rodrygo. At 17, he's already broken into his side's first team, and scored five goals in his last nine games.

Heavily right footed, but deployable on the wing as well as in a striker's role, Madrid are keen on securing Rodrygo's signature as soon as they can.

Ricardo Nogueira/GettyImages

It is believed that the youngster will cost Real somewhere between €45m and €50m to take him to the Bernabeu, but it's a fee they're willing to pay, knowing full well that his price tag will only rise in the next few years.

Also, considering the cost that some players are joining clubs for nowadays, Rodrygo could prove to be a snip, and Los Blancos would be able to enjoy his services for 15 years should they not sell him on for what would surely be a higher price.