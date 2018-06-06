Spanish Report Provides Update on Ronaldo's Real Madrid Issues as Future Remains Uncertain

Following Real Madrid's Champions League triumph over Liverpool last month, Los Blancos' talisman Cristiano Ronaldo opened the door to a mountain of transfer speculation when he revealed he was yet to make a decision on his future.

Speaking following Madrid's 3-1 victory over Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, Ronaldo left fans with a number of questions when he opened up on the possibility of leaving the Santiago Bernabeu.

"It was very nice to be at Real Madrid," said Ronaldo. "Now I'm going to enjoy the moment and in the next days I will give an answer."

At the same time, rumours surface linking Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian attacker Neymar with a move to the European champions, and according to Spanish news outlet El Confidencial those rumours have upset the 33-year-old Portugal international.

Both Neymar and Ronaldo are sponsored by Nike, with the Spanish daily reporting that the attacking duo are "opponents" at the sports manufacturer, with both players being sponsored by the American company.

Should Neymar make the move from Paris to Madrid, it is unclear how Ronaldo's relationship with Nike would be affected, with El Confidencial suggesting the Madrid forward would be angry if he had to share [his Nike] clothes with the Brazilian.





Furthermore, after outlining the potential issues pertaining to Ronaldo's sponsorship deal with Nike, the report went on to reveal Madrid have broken several promises to the 33-year-old regarding his pay with the La Liga giants.





Florentino Perez is accused of having told Cristiano that he will get a significant pay rise to match the annual sum his rival, Lionel Messi nets at Barcelona however, no such arrangement has yet been agreed.

To put things into perspective, Messi earns €55m per season. Ronaldo earns less than half the Argentinian superstar at €21m per year, while Neymar makes €38m with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.