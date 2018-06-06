Steven Gerrard Reportedly Targeting 3 Liverpool Players to Join Him at Rangers This Summer

New Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is seemingly set to utilise his contacts at Anfield to good use, as he looks set to bring three Liverpool players to join him in Scotland.

The Liverpool legend joined Rangers last week, and is already said to be looking to arrange loan deals with the Reds to help his attempts to challenge Celtic.

According to Goal, Gerrard is set to target deals for future prospects Ovie Ejaria and Ryan Kent, as well young first-team player Dominic Solanke.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

A loan move for Ejaria was already being mooted, with the 20-year-old having spent the second half of last season on loan at Sunderland.

While with the Black Cats, Ejaria managed 11 appearances and scored one goal as the North East side was relegated to League One.

The youngster is highly-rated at Anfield, but is unlikely to get much senior game time at the club following the arrivals of Naby Keita and Fabinho. As such, regular game time elsewhere would likely better aid his development.

Similar to Ejaria, a loan move away next season for 21-year-old Ryan Kent looks highly likely too.





Gerrard is expected to face competition with Leeds United over the player's services.

As part of the loan agreement, Liverpool are also understood to be continuing "to insist on a deal in which clubs are punished financially if a loan player does not start a certain amount of games.”

This comes after Bristol City were forced to pay the Reds £500,000 after Kent made just six appearances for them after arriving in January.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Solanke is the third player linked with a loan move to Rangers with Gerrard, and also seems the most unlikely.





The 21-year-old is a first-team member for Liverpool and, although he did experience a tough first season on Merseyside, is starting to find some form in red.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

He scored his first goal for Liverpool in a 4-0 win over Brighton last month and will likely remain at Anfield next season as a strong third or fourth choice striker, although it could be argued that regular football at his age could aid his progress more.