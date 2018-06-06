Tottenham's Christian Eriksen Given Permission to Miss Denmark Training Camp for Birth of His Child

Despite Denmark's preparations for the upcoming World Cup campaign being in full swing, Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen has been given permission to miss his national team's training camp for a very good reason.

The 26-year-old Dane is back in Odense, where he is expecting the birth of his first child with long-time partner Sabrina Kvist Jensen.

Denmark are due to take on Mexico in their final warm up game on Saturday in Brondby, but Eriksen is not expected to feature in that game.





National team manager Ade Hareide told Danish publication BT: "I’ve said he’s going to stay there until everything’s in place so he’s not going to drive back and forth on the highway, because it’s a stress factor. So he stays in Odense until everything is over."

Eriksen helped secure Denmark's World Cup place with a memorable hat-trick against Ireland in the qualifying playoffs.

The Spurs midfielder announced the couple was expecting back in December with a post on Instagram, captioning a photo of the pair with an ultrasound with: “Mum & Dad to be #proud #2018”.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

Eriksen has 77 senior international caps to date for Denmark, and has scored 21 goals in that time.





The Dane was also once again very important to Spurs' domestic form this year, featuring in 47 games for the London club in all competitions.

In that time, the midfielder scored 14 and assisted 13 - with 10 goals and 11 assists coming in the Premier League.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Given his impressive form this season, the Danish playmaker has been linked with Barcelona and a good showing at the World Cup this summer could encourage the Catalan club to step up their pursuit.