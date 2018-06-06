Usain Bolt Makes Debut for Norwegian Side Stromsgodset Ahead of Soccer Aid at Old Trafford

By 90Min
June 06, 2018

Usain Bolt made his long-awaited debut in football in a friendly match for Stromsgodset against Norway Under-19's, as he continues his preparation for the annual Soccer Aid match this Sunday.

Bolt was handed a shirt with the number 9.58, a reference to his world record time in the 100 metre event, set in 2009.

Unfortunately for the 31-year-old, his footballing debut was not one to remember. In front of only a few hundred spectators, he was given 20 minutes at the end of the match, but failed to make an impact. 

With his team trailing 1-0, he failed to connect with a cross which proved to be Stromsgodset's best chance at an equaliser. He was powerless to stop his team from losing.


This Sunday, Bolt will captain the World XI team at Old Trafford in Unicef's annual charity match, teaming up with footballing legends such as Manchester United legends Eric Cantona and Edwin van der Saar, as well as Ajax and Barcelona legend Patrick Kluivert.


The team will also be joined by celebrities without a footballing background, such as chef Gordon Ramsey, rugby legend Dan Carter and cricketing icon Kevin Pietersen.

The Jamaican, who has previously trained with German side Borussia Dortmund, has made no secret of his desire to play professional football, claiming it would be his dream to represent Manchester United.

He created an incredible amount of excitement back in February, as he announced on Twitter that he had signed for a football team. The internet were desperate to find out who he has signed for, with reports linking him to Borussia Dortmund as well as his beloved Manchester United.

South African team Mamelodi Sundowns hinted that they were the lucky team to have secured Bolt's signature, before the man himself announced that the team in question was the World XI side in the Soccer Aid match.

