Willian Opens Up on Chelsea Difficulties & Attempts to Charm Man Utd in Praise of New Signing

Chelsea winger Willian has admitted that compatriot Fred has signed for "one of the best teams in the world" in Manchester United, perhaps handing out a 'come and get me' plea to the Red Devils in the process of flattering both club and player.

A lot of speculation is doing the rounds at the moment linking Willian with a reunion at Old Trafford with Jose Mourinho, having fallen out of favour under Antonio Conte this last season.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The Chelsea player has admitted that sitting on the bench has been tough this term as the Blues failed to put up a fight in retaining the Premier League title, but is now focused on winning the World Cup with Brazil.

"I was happy with my performance during the season," began Willian, via Sky Sports. "I played very well, I always tried to do my best, to work hard.

"Sometimes staying on the bench is difficult but I respect the decision of the manager always and I think that's that. I don't have anything more to say about my club because now I want to have focus here on my national team."

Willian on Fred’s move to Man Utd: “He has a lot of quality (and) he can improve a lot. He's going to one of the best teams in the world and I am happy for him. I hope he does well at Manchester United." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) June 5, 2018

And now, the 29-year-old has dropped what could be seen as the biggest hint yet of his desperation to join United.





Discussing Fred's move to the club, Willian has admitted that the midfielder has joined one of the "best teams in the world", and has wished him well at the club.

A very strange thing to say about a league rival, perhaps soon enough Willian and Fred might not only be teammates on a national level.