2018 FIFA World Cup Team Preview: Analysing Japan's Chances at the Tournament

Japan are heading into their sixth consecutive World Cup, after narrowly securing qualification through the AFC third round.

Samurai Blue scored just two goals in 2014's World Cup, as they crashed out at the group stages, but they may fancy their chances in advancing this time round∂, with what is a slightly easier group.

Despite qualifying under the leadership of Bosnian Vahid Halilhodzic, the Japanese will head into the tournament with the guidance of former international star Akira Nishino, after Halilhodzic's feisty relationship with the Japanese FA forced those in charge to dismiss the former PSG man.

Player such as Keisuke Honda, Shinji Kagawa and Shinji Okazaki help make up a decent, yet ageing Japan squad.

How They Qualified

Japan, as they usually are, we're stern favourites to head to Russia out of the AFC nations, but the Asian side qualified through just a single point, in the third round. In their AFC second round qualification stage, under the then-manager Halilhodzic, Samurai Blue won seven out of their eight games, scoring 27 and not conceding a single goal. Their only dropped points came in a 0-0 draw against Syria. However, things got much more difficult for the Japanese in the third round, as they narrowly avoided slipping into the play-offs, with Australia and Saudi Arabia finishing just a point behind. Japan eventualy secured qualification on August 31st of last year, when they beat Australia 2-0 in Saitama, Japan. Group Stage Games Japan will be a part of Group H, where they will contest with Colombia, Senegal and Poland, in what looks like a fairly close group.





Although Japan will not be favourites to advance, if they can pick up points against Colombia on opening day in Group H, they will certainly contest for second place at least.





Nishino's men will then face off with Senegal before closing out the group against Poland, which could turn out to be a 'play-off' like scenario to see who advances if Japan can pick up points off Colombia and Senegal beforehand.

Possible Route to the Final





If Japan can get out of Group H, they will face off with either the runner-up or winner of Group G, which could be either England or Belgium.





If Japan can upset the odds and get past their Group G opponents, they will face off with a member of Group E or Group F, which could be the likes of Brazil, Germany, Sweden or Switzerland.





Samurai Blue will certainly not be favourites to advance any further, but if they do, the likes of France, Spain and Argentina will be waiting for them in the last four.

Squad List

Goalkeepers: Eiji Kawashima (Metz), Masaaki Higashiguchi (Gamba Osaka), Kosuke Nakamura (Kashiwa Reysol). Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo (Galatasaray), Tomoaki Makino (Urawa Reds), Wataru Endo (Urawa Reds), Maya Yoshida (Southampton), Hiroki Sakai (Marseille), Gotoku Sakai (Hamburg), Gen Shoji (Kashima Antlers), Naomichi Ueda (Kashima Antlers). Midfielders: Makoto Hasebe (Eintracht Frankfurt), Keisuke Honda (Pachuca), Takashi Inui (Eibar), Shinji Kagawa (Dortmund), Hotaru Yamaguchi (Cerezo Osaka), Genki Haraguchi (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Takashi Usami (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Gaku Shibasaki (Getafe), Ryota Oshima (Kawasaki Frontale). Forwards: Shinji Okazaki (Leicester), Yuya Osako (Werder Bremen), Yoshinori Muto (Mainz).

Predicted Lineup





(4-4-3): Eiji Kawashima; Makoto Hasebe, Tomoaki Makino, Maya Yoshida, Yuto Nagatomo; Makoto Hasebe, Keisuke Honda, Gaku Shibasaki; Shinji Kagawa, Shinji Okazaki, Yuya Osako.

Prediction





14 of Japan's 23 man squad are based in Europe. Players such as Maya Yoshida, Shinji Kagawa, Yuto Nagatomo and Shinji Okazaki are no stranger to big games, in tough, fast paced leagues.





However, it is an ageing squad, and stars such as Honda, Okazaki and captain Hasebe are all into their thirties and way past their best.





It is no surprise to see that Kagawa was the main man during Japan's rugged qualification, and without his six goals, it is highly likely that Japan would not even be travelling to Russia. If Samurai Blue are to get out of the groups for what would be only the third time in their history, the Borussia Dortmund star must continue his form.





Japan's squad contains four players with more than 80 caps, and these experienced heads will be crucial in Russia, but what could be their Achilles heel is that their new manager Akira Nishino has only been in charge for the three warm-up games.





They'll fancy their chances, but come up too short.





Prediction: Third place in Group H