2018 FIFA World Cup Team Preview: Analysing Japan's Chances at the Tournament

Japan are heading into their sixth consecutive World Cup, after narrowly securing qualification through the AFC third round.
Samurai Blue scored just two goals in 2014's World Cup, as they crashed out at the group stages, but they may fancy their chances in advancing this time round∂, with what is a slightly easier group.
Despite qualifying under the leadership of Bosnian Vahid Halilhodzic, the Japanese will head into the tournament with the guidance of former international star Akira Nishino, after Halilhodzic's feisty relationship with the Japanese FA forced those in charge to dismiss the former PSG man.
Player such as Keisuke Honda, Shinji Kagawa and Shinji Okazaki help make up a decent, yet ageing Japan squad.
How They Qualified
Japan, as they usually are, we're stern favourites to head to Russia out of the AFC nations, but the Asian side qualified through just a single point, in the third round.
In their AFC second round qualification stage, under the then-manager Halilhodzic, Samurai Blue won seven out of their eight games, scoring 27 and not conceding a single goal. Their only dropped points came in a 0-0 draw against Syria.
However, things got much more difficult for the Japanese in the third round, as they narrowly avoided slipping into the play-offs, with Australia and Saudi Arabia finishing just a point behind.
Japan eventualy secured qualification on August 31st of last year, when they beat Australia 2-0 in Saitama, Japan.
Group Stage Games
Japan will be a part of Group H, where they will contest with Colombia, Senegal and Poland, in what looks like a fairly close group.
Squad List
Goalkeepers: Eiji Kawashima (Metz), Masaaki Higashiguchi (Gamba Osaka), Kosuke Nakamura (Kashiwa Reysol).
Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo (Galatasaray), Tomoaki Makino (Urawa Reds), Wataru Endo (Urawa Reds), Maya Yoshida (Southampton), Hiroki Sakai (Marseille), Gotoku Sakai (Hamburg), Gen Shoji (Kashima Antlers), Naomichi Ueda (Kashima Antlers).
Midfielders: Makoto Hasebe (Eintracht Frankfurt), Keisuke Honda (Pachuca), Takashi Inui (Eibar), Shinji Kagawa (Dortmund), Hotaru Yamaguchi (Cerezo Osaka), Genki Haraguchi (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Takashi Usami (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Gaku Shibasaki (Getafe), Ryota Oshima (Kawasaki Frontale).
Forwards: Shinji Okazaki (Leicester), Yuya Osako (Werder Bremen), Yoshinori Muto (Mainz).
Prediction