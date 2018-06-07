Agent of Brazilian Star Flies to England Amid Interest From Spurs and Liverpool

Bordeaux star Malcom could be set for a move to England this summer as the Brazilian winger's agent has reportedly flown to England for talks with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

According to Premium Sport (via Talksport), the 21-year-old will listen to offers from both clubs before coming to a final decision on his future.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Malcom was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in January, with Spurs and local rivals Arsenal both reported to have shown an interest in the winger. Arsenal's interest in the winger never materialised despite the sale of Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United, while Spurs ultimately moved for PSG attacker Lucas Moura instead.

Internazionale could also make a move for Malcom, with Sky Italia (via Talksport suggesting that Milan could be the Brazilian's preferred destination instead of England). Whatever the outcome, it seems Malcom is destined to leave France this summer and Bordeaux will not stop the player from leaving - for the right price.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

Malcom joined Bordeaux in 2015 from Brazilian side Corinthians and broke into the first team during the 2016/17 campaign. The winger went on to make 38 appearances for the French side last season, scoring 12 goals and registering another eight assists. These stats make for impressive reading for such a young player and show why some of football's most prestigious clubs are taking an interest in Malcom this year.

Liverpool and Spurs finished 4th and 3rd respectively in the Premier League last season and both sides are now looking to improve their squads to ensure they finish in the top four once again next year.

Spurs are yet to make a signing this summer, while Liverpool have already completed deals for midfielders Naby Keita and Fabinho.