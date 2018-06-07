Arsenal Boss Unai Emery Reportedly Considering Selling Alexandre Lacazette Amid Fenerbache Interest

By 90Min
June 07, 2018

New Arsenal manager Unai Emery could stamp his authority on his news club by selling the Gunners' star striker Alexandre Lacazette to Fenerbache this summer, according to reports from Turkish news outlet Fotomac.

Lacazette, who scored 14 goals in 32 Premier League games for Arsenal last season, is wanted by Fenerbache as the Turkish outfit enters a new era after the Ali Koc's takeover of the presidency, and his first priority is getting some real firepower upfront for the Istanbul based club.

The France international, who joined Arsenal from Lyon last summer for a then club record fee of €53m, missed out on a place in France's 23-man squad for the World Cup after a frustrating first season at the Emirates Stadium.


The reports out of Turkey link the Arsenal striker with a surprising move to Turkey, with Fenerbache wanting to add some competition to a front line that already includes former Tottenham strikers Roberto Soldado and Vincent Janssen.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

His new manager apparently want to replace him with Spain and Valencia's in-form front man Rodrigo, after the former Bolton loanee was one of the standout performers in La Liga last season, earning himself a trip to Russia at the expense of Chelsea front man Alvaro Morata. 

Realistically it does seem rather unlikely that Arsenal would let the former Lyon captain leave just one season after joining the club, despite the added fire power upfront with the January signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

However, if reports about Emery only having £60m to spend are true, selling the French striker could be a way of getting more money in the bank as the Spanish manager looks to make his mark on the club from north London.

