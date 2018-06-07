Back to the Start: Pep Guardiola Reveals Where He Wants to Finish Coaching Career

Pep Guardiola wants to take his coaching career full circle by finishing up where it all began - in the youth team set up at Barcelona .



The Manchester City boss was interviewing for Tot Costa on Catalunya Ràdio, and revealed that he likes the 'romance' of the idea of returning.

As quoted by Mundo Deportivo, he said: "When I get older I would like to return to Barça to train the youth academy. I have always thought that I will finish where I started, with one game per week, because I was very happy in formative football, although I know that now it has changed a lot.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"The children have representatives and many people around, not like in my time with Oriol Tort. I'm not talking about running a quarry [youth academy], I do not want to fight with the representatives, but to train."





Before that though Guardiola still has years left in the management game, one would have thought, since he is still only 47.



The Spaniard, who recently brushed off some very serious claims from Yaya Toure , is widely considered one of the very best coaches in the game today, and has led Barca, Bayern Munich and now City to league titles and domestic cups.

Southgate: “Guardiola has impacted our football even before he came here. Barca’s CL matches were watched by 8-9 million on TV. When I was growing up parents shouted: ‘Kick it forward as far as you can’, don’t lose it in the penalty area’. Now kids are encouraged to pass a ball.” pic.twitter.com/CynDkntNeS — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) June 7, 2018

Last season was perhaps his most impressive to date, guiding the Citizens to the Premier League title after smashing a host of records along the way including most overall wins, most away wins, most goals scored and highest points tally.