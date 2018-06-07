Barcelona Prepare to Part Company With Technical Secretary Ahead of Busy Summer in Transfer Market

Barcelona are believed to be preparing to part company with their technical director Robert Fernandez, as the Catalan side look to reshuffle their backroom ahead of a busy summer transfer window.

According to Marca, Fernandez will leave the club at the end of June, before a successor is swiftly appointed by general manger Pep Segura.

The likely replacement is still unknown, but Segura is believed to have interviewed a number of candidates to take on the high profile role. Fernandez played 144 times for Barcelona during his career, becoming a Camp Nou favourite.

Fernandez's role involves playing a major part in the comings and goings of playing staff at the club, and the Catalan giants' underwhelming recruitment last season promoted many followers of the club to criticise his work. Ahead of the 2017/18 season, the club's marquee signings was Ousmane Dembélé from Borussia Dortmund, who spent much of the season injured.

The technical secretary has also struggled to offload a number players who have outstayed their welcome at the club. For example, former Atlético Madrid star Arda Turan was farmed out on loan to İstanbul Başakşehir after Barça failed to find a club willing to bring the Turkish international in on a full time deal.

While they managed to storm to the domestic title, Barcelona's premature exit at the hands of Roma in the Champions League quarter-final caused great anguish among the club's supporters, and it looks to be a summer of upheaval at the club.

The departure of Brazilian sensation Neymar has also ruffled some feathers, with many seeing the player as Lionel Messi's natural successor.

In other news, Barça are believed to have lost out to their fierce rivals Real Madrid in their pursuit of Santos youngster Rodrygo. Los Blancos are thought to have laid down a hefty €45m offer for the talented 17-year-old, who is already drawing comparisons to Brazilian national treasure Neymar.