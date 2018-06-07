Barcelona Star Gerard Pique Becomes Victim of Burglary During Trip to Visit Family

By 90Min
June 07, 2018

Barcelona and Spain star Gerard Pique was the victim of a robbery, as thieves raided the defender's home while it was empty.

According to Spanish publication AS, burglars descended on Pique's house during the early hours of Wednesday June 7, taking advantage of it being deserted at the time.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

31-year-old Pique shares the house in Barcelona with his wife, the Colombian pop star Shakira. However, the house was empty at the time of the burglary, with Shakira performing in Cologne as part of her European tour and Pique using a day off from training with the Spanish national team to visit his family.

AS report that the group of thieves mostly stole valuables such as watches and other jewellery, entering the house under the cover of a heavy storm which took place in the city at dawn.

Pique's family were informed of the burglary early on Wednesday morning after Catalan police responded. However, the police were unable to apprehend the criminals during their search of the house.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Pique has made over 400 appearances for Barcelona since rejoining the Spanish giants from Manchester United in 2008 and has won La Liga seven times with the club. The defender has also made 97 appearances for Spain and will appear in his third World Cup at this summer's tournament in Russia.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)