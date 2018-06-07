Barcelona Star Gerard Pique Becomes Victim of Burglary During Trip to Visit Family

Barcelona and Spain star Gerard Pique was the victim of a robbery, as thieves raided the defender's home while it was empty.

According to Spanish publication AS, burglars descended on Pique's house during the early hours of Wednesday June 7, taking advantage of it being deserted at the time.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

31-year-old Pique shares the house in Barcelona with his wife, the Colombian pop star Shakira. However, the house was empty at the time of the burglary, with Shakira performing in Cologne as part of her European tour and Pique using a day off from training with the Spanish national team to visit his family.

AS report that the group of thieves mostly stole valuables such as watches and other jewellery, entering the house under the cover of a heavy storm which took place in the city at dawn.

Pique's family were informed of the burglary early on Wednesday morning after Catalan police responded. However, the police were unable to apprehend the criminals during their search of the house.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Pique has made over 400 appearances for Barcelona since rejoining the Spanish giants from Manchester United in 2008 and has won La Liga seven times with the club. The defender has also made 97 appearances for Spain and will appear in his third World Cup at this summer's tournament in Russia.

