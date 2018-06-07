Barcelona Stars Messi & Dembele Lavish Praise on Griezmann Following Talk of Atletico Madrid Stay

By 90Min
June 07, 2018

Barcelona stars Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele have expressed their positivity over the potential signing of Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann this summer.

The 27-year-old is yet to confirm anything about his future, with Barca and Manchester United both interested in securing his services, and Atleti supposedly having offered a new deal.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

The majority of people are expecting him to move on this summer, having stayed put this time last year after Atleti's transfer ban was upheld, leaving them unable to sign new players.

Griezmann was on the verge of a move to United then, but remained out of loyalty. But with Diego Costa having returned to the club in January, it could be that he finally moves on now.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

In the eyes of Barca talisman Messi, signing Griezmann would definitely strengthen the team for the 2018/19 campaign. He said, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo: "He's a great player and we would understand each other. He's going through an exceptional moment in his career. It's not yet one hundred percent, but the more quality we have, the better."

Griezmann's compatriot Dembele is also keen to see the forward make a domestic switch. the winger added: "If he comes to Barcelona it would be extraordinary, because he is a great striker and would help us a lot."

It would be interesting to see what Griezmann's potential arrival at the Nou Camp would mean for Luis Suarez. The Uruguay international is now the wrong side of 30 - that said, he still managed to score 31 goals in all competitions last season which was two more than Griezmann.

