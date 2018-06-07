Bayern Munich Set to Keep Renato Sanches at the Club Next Season Despite Loan Request From Benfica

By 90Min
June 07, 2018

Bayern Munich are reportedly prepared to fend off interest in Renato Sanches in order to keep the young Portuguese midfielder at the club next season, following a disastrous loan spell in the Premier League with Swansea City

It's a peculiar story with Sanches. Having won the Euro 2016 Golden Boy award, he arrived into South Wales only a year later with almost everyone expecting him to tear the Premier League apart. Instead, he didn't. The Portuguese flopped as a hard as anyone could in his situation, and only managed a total of 700 minutes for the Swans.

But now, according to German outlet Kicker, the Bavarian outfit are prepared to keep Renato at the club over the next season in a bid to improve the youngster themselves - rather than letting another club try and do it.

Rumours have recently been circulating of a proposed loan return to Benfica, where Sanches was first recognised as a soon to be world beater, but that's no longer the case if the report is to be believed.

FBL-GER-AUDI-CUP-SSC-NAPOLI-BAYERN-MUNICH

Under new boss Niko Kovac, Sanches might receive more opportunities at the Allianz Arena compared to his debut term with the club. Before the loan move to Swansea, the now 20-year-old managed 26 appearances with Bayern - more than the 16 he earned with Swansea. 

However, under Carlo Ancelotti, many of these appearances were only from the bench, and the number of matches played doesn't well reflect the complete number of minutes during that time.

Perhaps, given the chance at Bayern, Sanches can blossom with such high quality around him, rather than the types of player that have now been relegated to the Championship. Only time will tell, but he's got a lot of time left to improve.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)