Besiktas Reportedly Considering €12m Bid From Newcastle United for Former Arsenal Midfielder

Newcastle have made a €12m bid for Besiktas midfielder Oguzhan Ozyakup, according to reports in Turkey.

Turkish newspaper Aksam claim the Magpies have formally made a move for the 25-year-old after he attracted the attention of Rafael Benitez. It is believed that the €12m offer could be enough for the Turkish club to sell Ozyakup, though there are still financial issues to be solved surrounding the player.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Ozyakup joined Besiktas from Arsenal in 2012, having come through the ranks of the Gunners' academy. The deal to sell the playmaker to Besiktas included a sell-on clause which stipulates that Arsenal must receive 30% of any fee received for Ozyakup's signature, which could lead to a hold-up in negotiations as the Turkish club look to receive value for money on one of their most prized assets.

Reports in Turkey seem to suggest that Ozyakup has already signed a new deal with Besiktas which has yet to be announced due to complications surrounding the clause with Arsenal. Aksam reported last month that Everton were also set to make an offer for Ozyakup, using midfielder Davy Klaassen as a makeweight in the deal.

BULENT KILIC/GettyImages

Ozyakup has enjoyed a successful six years in Turkey since his move from Arsenal, winning the Super Lig with Besiktas in 2016 and 2017. The midfielder made his debut for Turkey in 2013 and scored against the Netherlands during the 2016 European Championship.

Newcastle are looking to strengthen their side ahead of the new season after Benitez guided the club to an impressive top-half finish upon their return to the Premier League.

The club has endured a difficult start to the summer, with reports emerging that Benitez and owner Mike Ashley have reached a standoff over a new contract for the manager.