Besiktas Reportedly Considering €12m Bid From Newcastle United for Former Arsenal Midfielder

By 90Min
June 07, 2018

Newcastle have made a €12m bid for Besiktas midfielder Oguzhan Ozyakup, according to reports in Turkey.

Turkish newspaper Aksam claim the Magpies have formally made a move for the 25-year-old after he attracted the attention of Rafael Benitez. It is believed that the €12m offer could be enough for the Turkish club to sell Ozyakup, though there are still financial issues to be solved surrounding the player.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Ozyakup joined Besiktas from Arsenal in 2012, having come through the ranks of the Gunners' academy. The deal to sell the playmaker to Besiktas included a sell-on clause which stipulates that Arsenal must receive 30% of any fee received for Ozyakup's signature, which could lead to a hold-up in negotiations as the Turkish club look to receive value for money on one of their most prized assets.

Reports in Turkey seem to suggest that Ozyakup has already signed a new deal with Besiktas which has yet to be announced due to complications surrounding the clause with Arsenal. Aksam reported last month that Everton were also set to make an offer for Ozyakup, using midfielder Davy Klaassen as a makeweight in the deal.

BULENT KILIC/GettyImages

Ozyakup has enjoyed a successful six years in Turkey since his move from Arsenal, winning the Super Lig with Besiktas in 2016 and 2017. The midfielder made his debut for Turkey in 2013 and scored against the Netherlands during the 2016 European Championship.

Newcastle are looking to strengthen their side ahead of the new season after Benitez guided the club to an impressive top-half finish upon their return to the Premier League. 

The club has endured a difficult start to the summer, with reports emerging that Benitez and owner Mike Ashley have reached a standoff over a new contract for the manager.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)