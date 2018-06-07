Chelsea Looking to Sell Danny Drinkwater After Only 1 Season in Order to Make Room for Ligue 1 Star

By 90Min
June 07, 2018

Chelsea are reportedly looking to offload midfielder Danny Drinkwater this summer in order to make room for the arrival of Nice's Jean Michael Seri. 

The former Leicester man only made five Premier League starts last season after moving to Stamford Bridge, and the Blues are willing to cut their losses on the player.

The £30m signing was a last minute arrival at the club as the Blues looked to retain their Premier League title. However, as many expected, Drinkwater had little to no effect at Stamford Bridge, and soon found himself down in the pecking order behind N'Golo Kante, Cesc Fabregas and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

And now it seems the Blues are willing to cut their losses, with The Mirror reporting that Drinkwater's time at the club has already come to an end after only one campaign.

While there's no mention of any interested clubs in the report, nor is there any clue as to how much Chelsea would be willing to accept for the midfielder; the idea in his exit would be to both make room and raise funds for Jean Michael Seri.

Ajax Amsterdam v OSC Nice - UEFA Champions League Qualifying Third Round: Second Leg

The Ivorian has received a lot of interest over the last year - Arsenal, Manchester United and Barcelona the three clubs most frequently linked. However, it appears the Blues are the closest to tying him down, with reports emerging that they're in advanced talks with the player.

This is going on despite the current controversy regarding their manager. Antonio Conte is expected to leave the club soon, but finding a replacement seems to be the problem.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

While Maurizio Sarri has long been thought as the next manager at Stamford Bridge, any potential deal has hit a stumbling block over the £7m fee the club would be required to pay to buy the Italian out of his Napoli contract - as well as the substantial money Chelsea would owe Conte were he to be sacked.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)