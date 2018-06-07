Danish Midfielder Thomas Delaney Set for Move to German Giants Borussia Dortmund

Werder Bremen star Thomas Delaney is set to move to Borussia Dortmund for around €20m, with German outlet Kicker reporting that he is due for a medical at the club today.

The midfielder has put in a number of impressive performances in the Bundesliga, appearing 32 times for the German side this season, scoring three goals and assisting a further four from the midfield, though his strength mainly lies in his defensive work.

Thomas Delaney’s move to Borussia Dortmund from Werder Bremen will be confirmed in the next week, according to Ruhr Nachrichten. #BVB #SVW #BHAFC — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) June 6, 2018

Dortmund will be looking to complete the deal as soon as possible, as Delaney will be appearing in the World Cup this summer for Denmark, having been a regular feature for his nation during their qualification campaign.



Der BVB will be disappointed to have finished only 4th this season, eight points behind fierce local rivals Schalke 04 in 2nd place. The club will be subsequently hoping to bolster their squad early this summer with major signings to ensure that they improve for next season, and are clearly willing to splash the cash to achieve their goals.

The signing of Delaney highlights the German side's desire for a more defensive-minded midfielder to accompany the likes of Nuri Sahin and Mario Gotze in the starting 11, along with the opportunity to snatch a key player from a league rival. With defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos reported to be leaving the club for Arsenal, the signing of Delaney will come as a welcome relief to Dortmund fans.

Dortmund have already been rumoured to have interest in PSG reject Hatem Ben Arfa, with the Frenchman's contract expiring soon, highlighting the ambition of new head coach Lucien Favre, who will be looking to impress in the transfer market before the season starts.