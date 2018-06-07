Danish Midfielder Thomas Delaney Set for Move to German Giants Borussia Dortmund

By 90Min
June 07, 2018

Werder Bremen star Thomas Delaney is set to move to Borussia Dortmund for around €20m, with German outlet Kicker reporting that he is due for a medical at the club today. 

The midfielder has put in a number of impressive performances in the Bundesliga, appearing 32 times for the German side this season, scoring three goals and assisting a further four from the midfield, though his strength mainly lies in his defensive work. 

Dortmund will be looking to complete the deal as soon as possible, as Delaney will be appearing in the World Cup this summer for Denmark, having been a regular feature for his nation during their qualification campaign. 

Der BVB will be disappointed to have finished only 4th this season, eight points behind fierce local rivals Schalke 04 in 2nd place. The club will be subsequently hoping to bolster their squad early this summer with major signings to ensure that they improve for next season, and are clearly willing to splash the cash to achieve their goals. 

The signing of Delaney highlights the German side's desire for a more defensive-minded midfielder to accompany the likes of Nuri Sahin and Mario Gotze in the starting 11, along with the opportunity to snatch a key player from a league rival. With defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos reported to be leaving the club for Arsenal, the signing of Delaney will come as a welcome relief to Dortmund fans.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

Dortmund have already been rumoured to have interest in PSG reject Hatem Ben Arfa, with the Frenchman's contract expiring soon, highlighting the ambition of new head coach Lucien Favre, who will be looking to impress in the transfer market before the season starts. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)