Former Liverpool Director Eyeing Jurgen Klopp's Right Hand Man to Lead Turkish Giants

Zeljko Buvac, the assistant of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, has reportedly been subject to interest from Fenerbahce who are considering appointing the 56-year-old as their next manager.

Buvac had been Klopp's right hand man for 17-years and was widely considered as one of the key brains behind the the German's well known gengenpress style before he left the Anfield outfit due to 'personal reasons' on the eve of Liverpool's Champions League semi-final against Roma.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

The Reds continue to refute claims that the Bosnian has permanently left his post on Merseyside, but that has not stopped Turkish outlet Ajansspor from claiming Buvac is being mooted as Fenerbahce's next manager.





Fenerbahce have appointed Liverpool's former director of football strategy Damien Comolli as their new sporting director and the report claims the 46-year-old is eyeing up Buvac to replace Aykut Kocaman as manager in his first meaningful act at the club.

Buvac is highly-rated for the work he has undertaken alongside Klopp at FSV Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpoool, where he was even linked with the Arsenal job prior to Unai Emery's appointment.

With the return of Pep Lijnders to Anfield, @LFC have made clear that Zeljko Buvac remains an employee of the club, and his position is unaffected by this coaching appointment. Jurgen Klopp still hoping Buvac will return following his absence for 'personal reasons' — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) June 5, 2018

Fenerbahce are also said to be considering Arsene Wenger, Laurent Blanc and Luis Enrique for the post, with the Bosnian the more realistic option of the four.

The news comes following Liverpool's announcement that Pepijn Lijnders is set to return to a first-team coaching role at the club next season following a brief spell as manager of NEC Nijmegen in his native Holland - which has is said to have no impact on Buvac's role at Anfield.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Lijinders had been with Liverpool for three-and-a-half seasons before linking up with NEC, where he was stood down from the role after just five months despite finishing the season in third position in the second tier Eerste Divisie.