Jack Wilshere Looking for Confirmation of First Team Role at Arsenal Before Signing New Contract

June 07, 2018

Jack Wilshere is set to sit down with Unai Emery to sign a new contract worth £100,000-a-week - provided the new Arsenal manager can guarantee him an active role in the squad.

According to the Evening Standard, the English midfielder wants to build on his 38 appearances for the club last season and wants a contract which reflects his importance to the team after their run in the Europa League, which saw them reach the semi-finals.

The club have reportedly offered Wilshere a contract heavily dependant on appearances and form, relying on the midfielder's ability to perform and stay fit for a full season - however this deal would include a reduced wage from his current £90,000-a-week wage.

However, with Wilshere linked with Italian giants Juventus, Arsenal may be willing to cash in on the Englishman and spend their wages on more valuable acquisitions. Promising 17-year-old PSG midfielder Yacine Adli has been strongly linked with a move, and he would likely play in the same position as Wilshere. 

Wishere suffered a setback at the end of the season by being excluded from the England World Cup squad, highlighting the player's inconsistent form and injury worries. 

The same worries will be in the mind of Emery, who will be under pressure to build a consistent Arsenal squad quickly in preparation for his first season in the Premier League.

Last season saw Arsenal finish outside the top four, losing out on Champions League football, which may impact on the side's ability to attract top quality players to the club. 

The Gunners may need to focus on consolidating the players which they already have, rather than pursuing signings who will not be interested in joining a side who are condemned to Europa League football next season. 

