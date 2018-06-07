Juventus Confirm the Signing of Douglas Costa on a Permanent Deal Following Successful Loan Spell

"Douglas Costa is now a Bianconero through and through!"





Nine words that Juventini across the world will be delighted to read, after a season in which the Brazilian international became one of I Bianconeri's most important players.

Juventus have confirmed that they have exercised their right to sign Douglas Costa on a permanent deal following an exceptional loan spell at the club. The winger was signed for an initial loan fee of £5m last summer from Bavarian giants Bayern Munich, and helped Juventus to their fourth consecutive league and cup double with seven goals and 13 assists in all competitions.

Following this impressive maiden campaign in the Zebrette shirt, Juventus have opted to exercise the right to sign the player on a permanent deal for a reported £35m; a steal in today's market. The club have announced that the Brazilian winger has a signed a contract which will keep him in Turin until 2022.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

The club's official announcement of the signing reads:

"One year after joining Juventus on a temporary basis from Bayern Munich, the Brazilian now has a deal at the club lasting until 2022 after the Bianconeri took up the option to make his services permanent following an eye-catching first season in black and white.

A true fan’s favourite for his skills, endeavour and Fino Alla Fine mentality, Costa also picked up MVP of the Month awards in January and April.

What is for certain is you’ll be rising to your feet on far more occasions in the next few seasons, because Douglas Costa is here to stay!"