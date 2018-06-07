Man Utd Paul Pogba Hits Back at Those Who Criticise Him Over Haircut & Lifestyle

By 90Min
June 07, 2018

Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba has revealed a more humble side to his character, despite his reputation for opulence and extravagance, perhaps surprisingly explaining that big purchases can still make him feel uneasy.

One of the highest paid players in England and able to afford a life of luxury that most people can only dream of, Pogba is noted for his fashion and expensive taste.

Yet speaking to Bleacher Report, the 25-year-old admits he doesn't always find spending money easy. He did, after all, grow up in relatively humble surroundings before becoming a superstar.

"I try to remind myself that, 'Come on, you got it,' but I check my bank account," Pogba explained.

"I don't wanna end up with no money. I try to do the right thing. Help the poor, help your family. That's what God wants. That's what makes me feel happy. You can't worry too much about the clothes or the aquarium or whatever."

Pogba was referring to the fish tank at his home which contains his 'Pogfish'. Of course it does.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"It's nice, to see the fishes and stuff like that. It's cool. I really like it. But all this material stuff, at the end of the day, when you die, they stay," he added.

Pogba's look and style has come under scrutiny even more over the last 12 months. His inability to dominate games on a consistent basis for United has led many to criticise his mentality, suggesting that his appearance is more important than his performances on the pitch.

"People judge me more because of the outside football, which has nothing to do with football - it's not like if I spend more time having one haircut or 10 haircuts, it will make me play better or play worse," the player contested.

Speaking in April, ex-United captain Gary Neville was one vocal critic: "When you're a player who is signed for that money, when you dance like he does and when you've got hair like he has you have to play well and you have to match it."

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Pogba reply to that was simple. "I don't really listen," he said. "Football is not about the appearance of the player. It's all about the pitch. I respect everyone's opinion. If [Neville] doesn't like my hair, he doesn't have to look at it. That's it!"

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)