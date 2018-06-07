Ovie Ejaria Commits to 'Long-Term Contract' With Liverpool as He Completes Rangers Loan for 2018/19

Liverpool have announced that midfield youngster Ovie Ejaria has signed a new 'long-term contract' with the club, and has immediately joined Rangers on a season-long loan.

The highly-rated 20-year-old star's deal was announced on social media by the Reds, as he will now head north of the border to team up with new Rangers boss and former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Ejaria announced his delight at signing a new contract, saying: "It's a really great feeling. I've been at Liverpool for four years now and I'm just really happy to extend my stay here.

"It's a massive club, the club's doing really well at the moment, so it wasn't a hard decision at all."

Ejaria spoke of his desire to become an integral part of the Liverpool team in the future, citing his wish to go further in the game.

📝 #RangersFC can today confirm that 20-year-old Ovie Ejaria has joined the club on a season-long loan deal from @LFC subject to international clearance.



➡️ https://t.co/Aemt14j9CW pic.twitter.com/ebQVBUWttc — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) June 7, 2018

"I'm just going to keep working hard and see where that takes me. I really want to be a regular at Liverpool Football Club, a massive club, so that's my aim."

He also spoke of his admiration for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, saying: "As you know, we've seen with Trent, he's really good with young players. I've involved with him a lot in the pre-season. I know if I work hard, I'll have opportunities here."





The England under-21's international spent the second half of last season at recently relegated Championship side Sunderland, where he scored one goal in 11 games.

“It’s a really great feeling. I’ve been at Liverpool for four years now and I’m just really happy to extend my stay here...” 🙌 https://t.co/xfTsUI7B0O pic.twitter.com/WPHLdu6EGT — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 7, 2018

He will now be looking forward to joining Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard at Rangers, where he can gain further first-team experience at the highest level in Scottish football. He becomes the fourth signing of Gerrard's reign at Rangers, having already signed Scott Arfield, Allan McGregor and Jamie Murphy.