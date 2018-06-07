Portuguese Report Claims Ronaldo Has Made 'Irreversible Decision' to Leave Real Madrid This Summer

By 90Min
June 07, 2018

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has apparently made the 'irreversible decision' to finally leave the club this summer.

The 33-year-old, as reported by Record (via Mundo Deportivo), is said to be unhappy with Florentino Perez's refusal to bring his salary in line with that of Lionel Messi at Barcelona, and Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

Ronaldo wants a lot of money and apparently Perez had promised to raise the star's yearly earnings after the Champions League final, but missed the 'final opportunity' after a meeting with Jorge Mendes.

Ronaldo is said to feel disappointed and disrespected that no effort has been made to renew his contract with fresh terms, and Record say his future could now lie in either France, Italy or England, with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain two of the frontrunners.

Ronaldo has had nine seasons at the Bernabeu and has enjoyed tremendous success after leaving United in 2009.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

He has won two league titles, two Copas del Rey and four Champions Leagues, as well as a host of individual awards like the Ballon d'Or.

He has written himself into the history books as the club's record goalscorer and will go down as a legend, but for some reason Perez doesn't want to acknowledge his stature as perhaps another president would.

These kind of stories tend to do the rounds every couple of summers but this time, taking Ronaldo's age into account, we could finally see the star moving on from the Bernabeu to embark on a new challenge.

