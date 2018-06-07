Real Madrid Consider Shock Appointment of Former Swansea City Boss Michael Laudrup

Real Madrid are reportedly considering approaching two former players to replace Zinedine Zidane as manager, having given up in their pursuit of Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

According to Marca, Madrid could look to hire either Michel or Michael Laudrup as Zidane's replacement. Michel made over 400 appearances for the club between 1982 and 1996, while Danish manager Laudrup spent two years with Madrid after controversially joining from Barcelona in 1994.

Both Michel and Laudrup have had mixed fortunes in their managerial careers - Michel has coached the likes of Sevilla, Marseille and Olympiacos but failed to last two years with any of the sides, while Laudrup's greatest success as a manager was his 2013 League Cup win with Swansea City.

However, with Pochettino seemingly impossible to prize away from Tottenham and the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Max Allegri and Antonio Conte also difficult to hire, Madrid could be set to bring in a manager who already has experience of working within the club and hope this approach will be as successful as Zidane's appointment.

The club have also been rumoured to be interested in hiring either Clarence Seedorf or Fernando Hierro, neither of whom possess a great deal of managerial experience, but are also veterans of the Spanish giants.

Zidane resigned from his post as Madrid boss last week, mere days after leading Los Blancos to a third successive Champions League victory.

The Frenchman made over 200 appearances for the club as a player before his retirement in 2006 and coached Real Madrid Castilla - the club's reserve side - before graduating to manager of the senior side in 2016.

