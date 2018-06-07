Real Madrid Consider Shock Appointment of Former Swansea City Boss Michael Laudrup

By 90Min
June 07, 2018

Real Madrid are reportedly considering approaching two former players to replace Zinedine Zidane as manager, having given up in their pursuit of Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

According to Marca, Madrid could look to hire either Michel or Michael Laudrup as Zidane's replacement. Michel made over 400 appearances for the club between 1982 and 1996, while Danish manager Laudrup spent two years with Madrid after controversially joining from Barcelona in 1994.

Both Michel and Laudrup have had mixed fortunes in their managerial careers - Michel has coached the likes of Sevilla, Marseille and Olympiacos but failed to last two years with any of the sides, while Laudrup's greatest success as a manager was his 2013 League Cup win with Swansea City.

However, with Pochettino seemingly impossible to prize away from Tottenham and the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Max Allegri and Antonio Conte also difficult to hire, Madrid could be set to bring in a manager who already has experience of working within the club and hope this approach will be as successful as Zidane's appointment.

The club have also been rumoured to be interested in hiring either Clarence Seedorf or Fernando Hierro, neither of whom possess a great deal of managerial experience, but are also veterans of the Spanish giants.

Zidane resigned from his post as Madrid boss last week, mere days after leading Los Blancos to a third successive Champions League victory. 

The Frenchman made over 200 appearances for the club as a player before his retirement in 2006 and coached Real Madrid Castilla - the club's reserve side - before graduating to manager of the senior side in 2016.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)