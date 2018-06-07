Real Madrid Outbid Barcelona in Race for Highly-Rated Brazilian Starlet Dubbed the 'New Neymar'

Real Madrid could be close to securing the services of one of Brazil's leading young talents in Santos' Rodrygo, after outbidding rivals Barcelona.

Los Blancos are eager to continue littering their side with youth products after already tying up a deal for Flamengo striker Vinicius Junior, where Rodrygo is expected to be added to the fold imminently.

The 17-year-old forward, sometimes dubbed the new Neymar, has already broken into the Brazilian outfit's first team and scored five goals in his last nine league games, which included a hat-trick earlier this week.

According to Globo Esporte Real Madrid have outbid Barcelona in the race for Rodrygo, with the current Champions League holders understood to have tabled a €45m offer. While the report failed to state the details of Barcelona's proposal, it is being said the the Catalan giants are unwilling to enter an auction for the 17-year-old.





Barcelona's pursuit, however, was further complicated by a strained relationship with Santos which stemmed from them failing to settle a debt pertaining to their purchase of Neymar, according to the club's president Bruno Peres in earlier reports.

Rodrygo, much like Vinicius Junior, can only leave Brazil and join Real Madrid after turning 18-years-old, which falls on January 9, 2019.

Although Real Madrid look likely to tie up a deal for the 17-year-old, Rodrygo did field questions about interest from Spain earlier this week.

He said: "I do not know anything about that. If there is anything, the people who they should be dealing with are my father and my representatives.

"I have no preference [between Barcelona and Real Madrid]. They are two giants. My preference at the moment is Santos. I am fully focused on Santos, to continue doing my work here and at the moment, there is nothing else."