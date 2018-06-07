Report Claims Chelsea Flop Alvaro Morata Will Snub AC Milan for Juventus as Blues Exit Edges Closer

By 90Min
June 07, 2018

A report from Italy has claimed that Chelsea flop Álvaro Morata is edging closer to the exit door at Stamford Bridge, and has chosen a return to his former side Juventus over a move to their Serie A rivals AC Milan.

According to Sport Italia (Via Calcio Mercato), the Blues' record signing is looking to leave the club after just one season in the Premier League, after struggling to adapt to the league's relentless style of play. While the 25-year-old is believed to be keen on a return to Juventus, it remains unclear whether I Bianconeri will make a move, which could reopen the door to Milan.

After joining the Blues for a club record £58m last summer, Morata went on to endure a frustrating campaign, scoring just 15 goals in 47 outings. Despite struggling to cope with the physical demands of leading the line for Antonio Conte's side, Morata still enjoyed some impressive moments, including a hat trick against Stoke City, and a goal against Man Utd.

However, given his generally underwhelming debut season in the Premier League, Morata missed out on Spain's squad for this summer's World Cup - an outcome which is believed to have sealed his decision to leave West London in the upcoming transfer window. The Blues will likely make a loss on the striker, given his recent slump in form.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

It is unclear who Chelsea will look to replace Morata as their leading striker, but a number of options could be available. Juventus' Gonzalo Higuain is believed to be the most likely to succeed Morata, as a deal seeing the two strikers change places could be a financially prudent move for both sides.

The Blues could yet decide to put faith in their young forward, and England international, Tammy Abraham to lead the line, but it is more likely that the club will look to recruit a new signing rather than make use of their existing talent. Bayern Munich ace Robert Lewandowski remains a possibility, but Chelsea's lack of Champions League football could prove problematic.

Meanwhile, the Blues also look set to part company with their midfielder Danny Drinkwater, who struggled for game time last season after joining from Leicester City. The 28-year-old could be replaced by OGC Nice talisman Jean Michael Seri, who's impressive performances in Ligue 1 have seen a number of top European sides make enquiries over his availability.

