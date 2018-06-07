Report Claims Liverpool Ready to Complete Signing in 'Next 24 Hours' as Reds Close in on 2 Targets

By 90Min
June 07, 2018

Liverpool could announce their next summer signing before the weekend, with progress made in the moves for Nabil Fekir and Xherdan Shaqiri, according to the Independent's Simon Hughes.

Fekir has been a known target of the Reds for some time, while the Champions League runners up's interest in Shaqiri was revealed earlier in the week, with Liverpool willing to pay the Switzerland international's release clause of £12m following his relegation from the Premier League with Stoke.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

According to the report, transfer plans have sped up ahead of the World Cup with Jurgen Klopp's side now poised to complete 'at least' one deal in the next 24 hours. However, whether Liverpool would be interested in completing deals for both Fekir and Shaqiri remains to be seen.

The latter's desire to leave Stoke has become evident after the Potters' relegation to the Championship. His impressive eight goals and seven assists last season has seen him linked with a host of other clubs including Tottenham. The former Bayern Munich star has admitted his preference is to remain in England.

Meanwhile, Liverpool's deal for Nabil Fekir has also progressed, with the French international making it abundantly clear that he only wishes to join the Merseyside team, and has no interest in staying with Lyon. Earlier reports claim his current club of Lyon are now open to the idea of his departure and are willing to negotiate with Liverpool.

Fekir managed an incredible 18 goals and eight assists in 30 league appearances last season, making him an incredibly exciting signing for Liverpool fans.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

If a deal drags, the price for Fekir may yet depend on his summer performances at the World Cup. However, he is not guaranteed in the starting lineup, amid fierce competition in the France's side.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)