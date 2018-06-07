Russia Defender Claims Sergio Ramos 'Showed How to Stop Salah' Ahead of Egypt World Cup Clash

Russia defender Ilya Kutepov has made an unnerving comment ahead of the World Cup, claiming that Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos provided an example of how to stop Egypt sensation Mohamed Salah, after injuring the Liverpool talisman in the Champions League final.

Speaking ahead of the World Cup, in which Russia will face Egypt, Kutepov was quizzed on his plans to stop Salah from making an impact.

He said: "How can I stop it? For example, like Sergio Ramos. He showed one of the ways. I will not say that I was very upset when Salah suffered damage in the final, but I wish him a speedy recovery.

"I would be happy if he played at the World Cup. When you confront such masters, you grow up."





Salah suffered a shoulder injury in his side's 3-1 Champions League Final loss to Real Madrid, after being hauled to the ground by Los Blancos veteran Ramos. Liverpool suffered considerably without their star player, who made a stunning impact in his first season with the Reds, scoring 43 goals and providing 14 assists.

It is unclear when Salah will return from injury, but he is likely to be play at least some part in the Pharaoh's World Cup campaign. Egypt, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay will all battle it out in Group A, meaning that controversial striker Luis Saurez also play a key role in how the group finishes.

Discussing the Barcelona man, Kutepov joked: "I'm afraid of the bites of Luis Suarez? Not afraid. If necessary, I myself can bite him."

