Versatile Leicester Forward Interesting Mexican Giants as King Power Exit Rumours Swirl

Leicester City striker Shinji Okazaki is a reported target for Liga MX side Pachuca this summer, according to reports.

The Japanese international played a vital part in Leicester's Premier League winning season of 2015/16, becoming only the second Japanese player to receive a Premier League winners medal, after former Manchester United midfielder Shinji Kagawa.

According to the Leicester Mercury, Liga MX heavyweights Pachuca are keen to take Okazaki across the Atlantic Ocean, as they look to reestablish themselves as a major force in Mexico's top tier.

Despite having one-year left on his contract with the Foxes, Okazaki could be allowed to leave the King Power Stadium. He currently finds himself as Leicester's third choice striker, with the talismanic Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho ahead of him in the pecking order.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Okazaki proved he has the ability to play at the highest level last season, making 32 appearances last season, scoring seven goals. He also has an incredible international record, ranking as Japan's third highest scoring striker of all time with 50 goals in 112 games.

However, with Leicester rumoured to be making a £17 million move for Norwich City's promising young player James Maddison, the 32-year-old may find himself surplus to requirements at the start of next season.

KAZUHIRO NOGI/GettyImages

Pachuca signed Okazaki's fellow countryman Keisuke Honda last year, with the Mexican side perhaps hopeful that Honda will be able to persuade him to make the move. Both players are currently preparing for Japan's World Cup campaign, where they face Poland, Colombia and Senegal in Group H.