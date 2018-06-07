Versatile Leicester Forward Interesting Mexican Giants as King Power Exit Rumours Swirl

By 90Min
June 07, 2018

Leicester City striker Shinji Okazaki is a reported target for Liga MX side Pachuca this summer, according to reports.

The Japanese international played a vital part in Leicester's Premier League winning season of 2015/16, becoming only the second Japanese player to receive a Premier League winners medal, after former Manchester United midfielder Shinji Kagawa.

According to the Leicester Mercury, Liga MX heavyweights Pachuca are keen to take Okazaki across the Atlantic Ocean, as they look to reestablish themselves as a major force in Mexico's top tier.

Despite having one-year left on his contract with the Foxes, Okazaki could be allowed to leave the King Power Stadium. He currently finds himself as Leicester's third choice striker, with the talismanic Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho ahead of him in the pecking order.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Okazaki proved he has the ability to play at the highest level last season, making 32 appearances last season, scoring seven goals. He also has an incredible international record, ranking as Japan's third highest scoring striker of all time with 50 goals in 112 games.

However, with Leicester rumoured to be making a £17 million move for Norwich City's promising young player James Maddison, the 32-year-old may find himself surplus to requirements at the start of next season.

KAZUHIRO NOGI/GettyImages

Pachuca signed Okazaki's fellow countryman Keisuke Honda last year, with the Mexican side perhaps hopeful that Honda will be able to persuade him to make the move. Both players are currently preparing for Japan's World Cup campaign, where they face Poland, Colombia and Senegal in Group H.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)