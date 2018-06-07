VIDEO: Jerome Boateng Defends 'Super' Pep Guardiola Following Yaya Toure Comments

Bayern Munich centre back Jerome Boateng has come to the defence of former manager Pep Guardiola following criticism of the Spaniard by departing Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure.

Ivory Coast midfielder Toure, who worked with Guardiola at Barcelona and Manchester City, told France Football the manager "often has problems with Africans" and implied a racial bias in Guardiola's team selections.

Toure also criticised Guardiola's methods and complained of being frozen out at Manchester City, saying: "I want to be the one who breaks the myth of Guardiola."





However, ESPN today shared a brief clip of Boateng in which the defender claimed he had 'never had a problem' with Guardiola, going on to describe the manager as 'super'.

Speaking on Guardiola's decision to axe Toure from his title-winning Manchester City side, Boateng said: "Of course this was a difficult decision for a coach with so many good players. Of course you might be disappointed as a player."

Boateng worked with Guardiola from 2013 until 2016 during the Spaniard's spell in charge of Bayern Munich, winning the Bundesliga in every season the pair worked together. The defender previously spent a year at Manchester City after joining the club from Hamburg, meaning he spent one season playing alongside Toure at the club.

Toure is now a free agent having left Manchester after eight years, the club unveiling a mosaic of the midfielder at their training ground in his honour. He made over 300 appearances for the club, scoring 79 goals.