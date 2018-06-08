Barcelona Director Admits Re-Signing Thiago From Bayern Munich 'Would Not Be a Problem' Financially

By 90Min
June 08, 2018

Barcelona director institutional and sporting relations Guillermo Amor has admitted that there would be no financial problem in signing Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich this summer, despite parting ways with huge amounts of money on the signings of Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho in 2017/18.

Bayern have reportedly told Thiago he can leave the Allianz Arena this summer as part of an overhaul ahead of the arrival of Niko Kovac, and Barça are in need of a direct replacement for Andres Iniesta - with a desire to push Coutinho further up the pitch.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Barça director Amor has helped fuel the fire around the Thiago speculation, admitting that La Blaugrana would definitely be able to afford the playmaker.

"Thiago left because he sold himself, he left money and if Barça signed him this would not be the problem," Amor admitted to RAC1, according to AS.

There has also been some talk about Amor's personal future at Camp Nou, with some papers previously claiming that Barca could be trying to tempt Roma director Monchi to move to Catalonia, but Amor has claimed that he knows nothing of the situation.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

"There is no news in regards to me, nobody has told me anything or communicated anything to me."

Barcelona have a lot of work to do this summer. Antoine Griezmann continues to debate whether or not he will leave Atletico Madrid in the next few months, and the future of Ousmane Dembele seems to also be up in the air.

The club have also been linked with a move for Christian Eriksen this summer, but the Dane won't come cheap if they do choose to make a move for the Tottenham star.

