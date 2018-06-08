Chelsea & Juventus Suffer Blow in Striker Chase as Inter Chief Rules Out Summer Switch

June 08, 2018

Chelsea and Juventus have been hit with a serious blow in their reported pursuit of Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi, after the San Siro club's sporting director Piero Ausilio stated the Argentine would not be leaving this summer. 

Recent reports have claimed both the Blues and the Old Lady are hot on the heels of the 25-year-old, who enjoyed a stunning campaign for Nerazzurri in 2017/18 - netting 29 goals in 34 league appearances.

Boss Luciano Spalletti even admitted last week that he now holds very little control over his frontman's future, labelling his role as coach 'redundant' as speculation continued to soar regarding a switch to Stamford Bridge. 

However, while speaking to Sportitalia, as quoted by Premium Sport, Inter's sporting director, Ausilio insisted that despite recent paper talk, Icardi will be at the club next term, insisting: "Icardi does absolutely not move from here."

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Both Chelsea and Juventus have made it known they are on the hunt to improve their respective forward lines this summer, with neither setting the world alight during their continental campaigns over the past year.

Despite a quick start, Alvaro Morata has not proven to be the reliable goalscorer the Blues had hoped when they lured him away from Real Madrid 12 months ago, scoring just 11 times in 31 games during a season which also saw him absent with a back injury for an extended period. 

Meanwhile, Serie A championship-winning boss Massimiliano Allegri is reportedly keen to freshen up his squad during the transfer window - with Juve said to be ready to cut ties with 30-year-old Gonzalo Higuain in preference for younger talent. 

