Crystal Palace Confirm Signing of Free Transfer Vicente Guaita on Three-Year Deal

By 90Min
June 08, 2018

Crystal Palace have completed the free transfer signing of Getafe goalkeeper Vicente Guaita on a three-year deal, the club confirmed on Friday. 

The 31-year-old custodian will officially be an Eagles player following the expiry of his current deal with the Spanish outfit on July 1 and becomes boss Roy Hodgson's first signing of the summer. 

The south London outfit came close to landing the former Valencia stopper in January, although the deal eventually fell through with an agreement under the Bosman ruling made shortly after the closing of the winter transfer window. 

However, after fighting off strong competition from a number of European sides, Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish confirmed to the club's official website that Guaita will join up with the squad in pre-season and revealed his delight after the club finally captured their man. 

“We are delighted to sign one of La Liga’s best goalkeepers and pleased that we beat off the competition for his signature," he said. "We very much look forward to Vicente joining in pre-season training and helping us push on in the Premier League."

The goalkeeper starred for Getafe during the recently concluded campaign, in which he kept 12 clean sheets as the Azulones securing a surprising eighth-place La Liga finish in their return to the Spanish top flight following their playoff promotion from the Segunda Division 12 months prior. 

Hodgson pulled no punches in admitting his squad lacked quality in goal at certain times throughout the 2017/18 term; however the former England boss will be hoping he has no such worries again this time around following the addition of the experienced Guaita. 

