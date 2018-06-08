England Striker Marcus Rashford Weighs in on Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo Debate

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has had his say on one of football's biggest questions: Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

Just about every footballer, and every footballer's agent, and every footballer's second cousin twice removed, has been asked to decide between the Argentine genius and his mesmerising Portuguese rival.

Rashford one day hopes that he too can be talked about in the same vein as those two greats of the game, but for now he is prepared to cast his vote on the debate, and he has come down on the side of Barcelona's star man.

"I'd have to say Messi, some of the stuff that he does is unbelievable," said Rashford to CNN. "I'm a big fan of Ronaldo as well - but I think Messi is the greatest ever."

There's no wrong answer in the debate, but Rashford is wise to side with Barcelona's record goalscorer, who is aiming to cement himself as the best ever player by winning the World Cup with Argentina this summer.

Marcus Rashford is such a prodigious talent. 👏👏 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 7, 2018

Speaking about his favourite ever teams, Rashford named Argentina's rivals Brazil, specifically naming players from the Brazil team that won the World Cup in 2002.

"I think watching the Brazil team with the likes of Ronaldinho, Ronaldo and those type of players was one of my favorite experiences," said Rashford.

Rashford is hoping to create some World Cup memories of his own in Russia. He was 16 and was yet to make a senior appearance for Manchester United when England were eliminated at the group stage in 2014.

Four years later, Rashford has given himself a great chance of starting in Russia with a brilliant goal in England's final warm up match against Costa Rica on Thursday.