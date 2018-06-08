Germany faces Saudi Arabia in an international friendly on Friday as both continue preparations for the 2018 World Cup.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer returned from a nine-month injury break last Saturday vs. Austria as he continued to build his match fitness for the World Cup. The reigning world champions kept Neuer on their final 23-man squad, though the likes of Leroy Sane were omitted.

For Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, this match is a final dress rehearsal before it plays the role of visiting team for host Russia's opening match of the World Cup on June 14. It's lost its last two matches, to Italy and Peru, and will be hoping for positive momentum to bring to Russia.

