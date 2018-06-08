Guangzhou Evergrande Reportedly Set to Rival Inter in Race to Sign AS Roma Star Radja Nainggolan

June 08, 2018

Radja Nainggolan's future remains uncertain as Chinese outfit Guangzhou Evergrande have reportedly joined Inter in the race to sign the Belgian midfielder. 

According to Corriere dello Sport (via Calcio Mercato) the Chinese club are willing to pay the combative midfielder an impressive €12m a year, but they are set to face some competition from Inter. 

Inter boss, Luciano Spalletti, has reportedly enquired about the availability of Nainggolan as he hopes to be reunited with the Belgian after previously managing him at Roma. In the past Nainggolan has admitted that money is not his only motivation, but he has also acknowledged that it is becoming an important factor in his decision-making process. He is quoted as saying: "I'd be a liar if I said money didn't interest me" according to Goal.

Nainggolan was left out of Roberto Martinez's Belgium squad for the 2018 World Cup, and announced his international retirement shortly after. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for him after previously being linked with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

The signing of the Belgian midfielder would be a huge statement by either Inter or Guangzhou Evergrande. The 30-year-old registered six goals and 11 assists last season according to WhoScored, and has a unique ability to defend and attack with equal ferocity. 

At this point either outcome is possible. It would be understandable if he decided to play for his former manager at Inter, which also means that he would be able to stay in Italy where he has played since 2006. He could, however, also easily be enticed by the high wages offered by Guangzhou Evergrande.

