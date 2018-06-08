Juventus Eyeing Up Joao Cancelo After Portuguese Ace Turns Down Move to Premier League New Boys

Juventus have joined the race to sign Portuguese international Joao Cancelo, with the full back reportedly rejecting the opportunity to join Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer.

Wolves mega rich owners Fosun International were happy to meet the €40m asking price set by Valencia, but Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that the Portuguese international would prefer to join a 'bigger club'.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Cancelo joined Inter last season on a one-year loan deal with the option of making the move permanent, but the Italian club missed the May deadline to activate their €35m right to buy the defender, in part to meet UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations.

The Portuguese defender made 26 appearances for Inter last season, with Italian giants Juventus seemingly the next club looking to capture the 24-year-old's signature this summer.

The Old Lady reportedly 'hold a growing interest' in the defender and speculation continues to grow as to who will replace veteran full back Stephan Lichtsteiner, who joined Arsenal this week.

Joao Cancelo is not convinced about Wolverhampton bid. He’d like an European top club. Juventus always interested in him 🇵🇹 #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2018

Valencia would prefer to keep the defender, but the club need to raise money themselves in order to comply with financial regulations, despite qualifying for next season's Champions League.

The former La Liga winners will now look to extract the highest possible fee they can for Cancelo's services, with a departure from the Mestalla seemingly certain.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Juventus may have to act fast to capture their man though, with Chelsea previously showing an interest in the defender, and Manchester United also keeping tabs on the full back this summer.