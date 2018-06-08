'Karim is a Huge Player': Hugo Lloris Reveals Hope That Benzema Can Resume International Career

By 90Min
June 08, 2018

France and Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has given backing to the idea that Karim Benzema will one day return to the France squad, despite the controversy surrounding him with the national team. 

The four time Champions League winner hasn't represented his country since November 2015 following an alleged case of blackmailing then national teammate Mathieu Valbuena, but Lloris claims Benzema is a "huge" player, and that he still has a future with Les Bleus.

Benzema has played at the top level for a huge amount of his career, enjoying a catalogue of success with Real Madrid. He is still overlooked for international selection though, despite being one of his countries more highly skilled players.

Lloris however doesn't seem to think that his ostracised position is due to the controversy, and owes more to Didier Deschamps' tactical approach - hinting that a return is definitely on the cards.

"Karim is a huge player and you have to consider his career with Madrid," Lloris began, talking to Marca (via L'Equipe). 

SERGEI SUPINSKY/GettyImages

"He is fantastic, he knows the pressure, he has a sense of responsibility. Today, the situation is what it is. Unfortunately, he is not there, it's a decision that belongs to the coach, but I do not think it's his end with France."


Lloris is now preparing for the World Cup as his country's first choice goalkeeper. France have huge expectations on their shoulders this summer, but are confident of rising to them - having reached the final of Euro 2016 two years ago.

FRANCOIS MORI/GettyImages

Since then, the young group have matured a little more, and will be expecting to top their group in qualifying for the Round of 16. They're accompanied in the first stage of the tournament by Australia, Peru and Denmark.

