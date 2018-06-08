Leeds Targeting Aston Villa Manager Steve Bruce Despite Reported Agreement With Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds have made enquiries about the availability of Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce, as they continue their search for a new manager.

Villa are in an uncertain financial position, having temporarily staved off administration and a winding-up order from HMRC. They are still in financial danger though and can give Bruce no reassurances about his future.

The Telegraph reports that Leeds are taking advantage of this uncertainty by making moves to see if Bruce would be interested in taking the vacant managerial position at Elland Road.

Paul Heckingbottom's dismissal last week sparked rumours about who could succeed the ex-Barnsley man at Leeds, with fiery Argentine Marcelo Bielsa strongly linked.

Bielsa has never managed in England though and would be a risky option, compared to the safe pair of hands that Bruce represents.

No manager has achieved more promotions to the Premier League than Bruce, who accomplished the feat twice with Birmingham and twice with Hull.

He nearly made it five last month but Villa lost the Championship playoff final 1-0 to Fulham, and their financial situation means that it is difficult to know whether they can challenge again next season.

Bruce has not yet given an answer to Leeds' intermediaries about whether or not he will talk with the club about taking the job, as he is waiting to see how the Villa situation unfolds.

Leeds will wait for Bielsa's answer but if that move breaks down then they will focus all their attention on securing Bruce.

The opportunity to revive a sleeping giant may appeal to Bruce, as Leeds have been outside the Premier League since they were relegated in 2004.