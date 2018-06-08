Liverpool have confirmed that both Emre Can will leave the club this summer, when his contract expires at the end of June.

After a season of uncertainty regarding his future, Liverpool confirmed in a club statement on Friday that the German midfielder will leave the club, with the 24-year-old having been heavily linked with a move to Juventus for a number of months.

Can spent four seasons on Merseyside, signing for the Reds from Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen back in 2014.

Emre Can and Jon Flanagan will both leave the club upon the expiry of their contracts this summer.



Our full #PL retained list: https://t.co/HuG8VS9p1x



Everybody at #LFC thanks all departing players for their contributions and wishes them the best of luck for the future. pic.twitter.com/5JakqLejT4 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 8, 2018

His last game for the club came as a substitute appearance in the 3-1 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid, with his Liverpool career drawing to a close after making 166 appearances.

Meanwhile, academy graduate Jon Flanagan, who was a mainstay in the Reds 2013/14 Premier League campaign, will also leave the club having made 51 senior appearances following his debut against Manchester City in 2011.

Flanagan's final appearance in a Liverpool shirt was back in September in a League Cup defeat against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, with the full-back having spent the past couple of years on loan at Burnley and Bolton.

In the club statement, Liverpool also confirmed the departure of a host of loan stars with Toni Gomes, Paulo Alves, Mich'el Parker, Jordan Williams, Anthony Glennon, Jordan Hunter and Harvey Whyte all confirmed to be leaving the club, while Yan Dhanda agreed a free transfer to Swansea City in May.