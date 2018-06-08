Liverpool Confirms Emre Can's Exit Ahead of Expected Juventus Move

Liverpool have confirmed that both Emre Can will leave the club this summer, when his contract expires at the end of June.

By 90Min
June 08, 2018

Liverpool have confirmed that both Emre Can will leave the club this summer, when his contract expires at the end of June.

After a season of uncertainty regarding his future, Liverpool confirmed in a club statement on Friday that the German midfielder will leave the club, with the 24-year-old having been heavily linked with a move to Juventus for a number of months.

Can spent four seasons on Merseyside, signing for the Reds from Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen back in 2014.

His last game for the club came as a substitute appearance in the 3-1 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid, with his Liverpool career drawing to a close after making 166 appearances.

Meanwhile, academy graduate Jon Flanagan, who was a mainstay in the Reds 2013/14 Premier League campaign, will also leave the club having made 51 senior appearances following his debut against Manchester City in 2011.

Flanagan's final appearance in a Liverpool shirt was back in September in a League Cup defeat against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, with the full-back having spent the past couple of years on loan at Burnley and Bolton.

In the club statement, Liverpool also confirmed the departure of a host of loan stars with Toni Gomes, Paulo Alves, Mich'el Parker, Jordan Williams, Anthony Glennon, Jordan Hunter and Harvey Whyte all confirmed to be leaving the club, while Yan Dhanda agreed a free transfer to Swansea City in May.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)