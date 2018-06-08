Liverpool Fans Rejoice Over Imminent Deal for Nabil Fekir Whilst Man Utd Supporters Vent Frustration

Liverpool are on the verge of announcing new signing Nabil Fekir, to the delight of all Liverpool supporters around the world.

Between manager Jurgen Klopp and sporting director Michael Edwards, Liverpool have already managed to bring three top quality players into the club - and it's still only the beginning of June.





With the transfer of Fekir being announced later today, and having already secured deals for Brazilian midfielder Fabinho, and Guinean star Naby Keita, you can understand the excitement building around Merseyside.

Fekir is still only 24 years old and possesses all the attributes of a player similar to Philippe Coutinho. He will not only bring pace and creativity that Liverpool's new playing style demands, but a much needed depth in quality within the squad.





Liverpool fans can finally put their Champions League heartbreak to one side as they start to look forward to another exciting season at Anfield.

Here's what Liverpool fans had to say around their potential new signing.

We've got the best front six in the world!

We've got Mane and Salah

Firmino & Keita

Fekir and Fabinhoooooooo



Oooooo Oooooo Oooooo

We've got the best front six in the world!!!#FekirFriday is coming! — GaGs (@GagsTandon) June 7, 2018

Unreal moves by Edwards to get Keita, Fabinho and Fekir in before the World Cup. If he adds Alisson and a CB to this list build a statue of him! #Wow #LFC — Steven Simons (@BDA_Chosen_1) June 7, 2018

I’d actually like to congratulate the club massively. We sold our best player in Coutinho in January, and we responded brilliantly with bringing in Fabinho and Fekir before the start of the World Cup. We’ve got Keita too. Who’s Coutinho? — ‘ (@VintageFirmino) June 7, 2018

According to reports we've basically swapped Coutinho for Fekir, Keïta and Fabinho... WOW!!! #LFC pic.twitter.com/sAEFmiB6sQ — Justin (@justin_sandhu) June 7, 2018

Nabil Fekir: 23 goals & 8 assists in 40 games



Naby Keita: 9 goals & 7 assists in 39 games



Fabinho: 8 goals & 5 assists in 46 games — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) June 7, 2018

As Liverpool fans take to social media expressing their joy and excitement, the reaction from their noisy neighbours in Manchester has not been so upbeat.

It's been a long time since Manchester United fans have been envious of the spending from rivals Liverpool, leaving many frustrated at their own clubs transfer dealing so far this summer.

Here's some reactions from Manchester United fans.