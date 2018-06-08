Liverpool Fans Rejoice Over Imminent Deal for Nabil Fekir Whilst Man Utd Supporters Vent Frustration

By 90Min
June 08, 2018

Liverpool are on the verge of announcing new signing Nabil Fekir, to the delight of all Liverpool supporters around the world.

Between manager Jurgen Klopp and sporting director Michael Edwards, Liverpool have already managed to bring three top quality players into the club - and it's still only the beginning of June.  


With the transfer of Fekir being announced later today, and having already secured deals for Brazilian midfielder Fabinho, and Guinean star Naby Keita, you can understand the excitement building around Merseyside.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

Fekir is still only 24 years old and possesses all the attributes of a player similar to Philippe Coutinho. He will not only bring pace and creativity that Liverpool's new playing style demands, but a much needed depth in quality within the squad.


Liverpool fans can finally put their Champions League heartbreak to one side as they start to look forward to another exciting season at Anfield.

Here's what Liverpool fans had to say around their potential new signing.

As Liverpool fans take to social media expressing their joy and excitement, the reaction from their noisy neighbours in Manchester has not been so upbeat.

It's been a long time since Manchester United fans have been envious of the spending from rivals Liverpool, leaving many frustrated at their own clubs transfer dealing so far this summer.

Here's some reactions from Manchester United fans.

