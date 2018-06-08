Manuel Pellegrini Reveals West Ham are 'Working Hard' to Make More Signings This Summer

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has admitted that he expects to welcome more signings to the London Stadium this summer, and that the West Ham board are doing all they can to help him and the club succeed in the 2018/19 campaign.

Pellegrini's comments come after reports have suggested that West Ham youngster Declan Rice has rejected a new contract with the club, as the Irishman believed that the pay-rise offered was insufficient. Fans were particularly agitated by this news and believe that their owners' unwillingness to spend is part of a long running trend that will hamper West Ham's progression.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

But the Hammers have already been busy in the summer transfer window having secured former Fulham full back Ryan Fredericks on a free transfer, and Pellegrini has reassured fans that both he and the board are determined to bring more new faces East London.







Speaking to Mirror Football, Pellegrini confesses that he has a good relationship with the West Ham co-owners and believes everyone at the club is pulling in the right direction:





“I speak to Mr Sullivan regularly and we are in agreement about our approach to bringing new players to the club this summer,” said Pellegrini.

West Ham holding talks with Javier Pastore agent this weekend. New manager Manuel Pellegrini wants Pastore. PSG will sell for right price. Other clubs interested — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) June 2, 2018

“We have already completed one very exciting signing with Ryan Fredericks coming to the club and we are working hard to bring more to West Ham for the supporters.”

“I need to make it clear that there is absolutely no problem,” he said when questioned on his relationship with the West Ham owners.

“I have been made to feel welcome by everyone at West Ham since my arrival. I already have a very good relationship with the two chairmen.”

Michael Steele/GettyImages

West Ham have already been linked with moves for Javier Pastore from PSG and Lazio winger Felipe Anderson, with a deal for the latter reportedly very close. The Hammers are also in need of a new goalkeeper, defender and midfielder this summer, and fans will expect to see reinforcements in those areas.