Mattia Perin Arrives for Juve Medical Ahead of Reported €10m Transfer From Genoa

By 90Min
June 08, 2018

Juventus have revealed that Genoa keeper Mattia Perin is currently undergoing a medical with the club. The 25-year-old is expected to make the switch to Turin for a fee believed to be in the region of €10m, and will sign a five year deal with the Italian champions.

Ever since Gianluigi Buffon revealed his intention to leave I Bianconeri this summer, the club have been looking for a replacement to compete alongside Wojciech Szczesny. While links were frequently made over the club's supposed desire to land Milan stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma, Juventus chief Giuseppe Marotta has always denied it.

But now, a lot of questions have been put to rest with the latest revelation with the arrival of Perin. Having made his Genoa debut back in 2010 as an 18-year-old, he has gone on to manage 148 appearances for the club, and has represented his national side Italy on two occasions.

Once his medical is complete, it will only be a matter of time before his official announcement as a Juventus player

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

The club are expected to tie Perin down to a five year contract that will see him earn around €2.5m per year; and with his best years ahead of him, he seems ready to take the next step in his career.

"I'm not afraid to go play in a big club or play the place for a place with another strong goalkeeper," the keeper admitted recently (via Goal).

"I've come to a point in my career where I want to test myself and I want to get out of the comfort zone. I can do that now because Genoa helped me to grow and develop. Now I want to get involved and find out how far I can go."

