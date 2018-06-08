Mattia Perin Arrives for Juve Medical Ahead of Reported €10m Transfer From Genoa

Juventus have revealed that Genoa keeper Mattia Perin is currently undergoing a medical with the club. The 25-year-old is expected to make the switch to Turin for a fee believed to be in the region of €10m, and will sign a five year deal with the Italian champions.
Ever since Gianluigi Buffon revealed his intention to leave I Bianconeri this summer, the club have been looking for a replacement to compete alongside Wojciech Szczesny. While links were frequently made over the club's supposed desire to land Milan stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma, Juventus chief Giuseppe Marotta has always denied it.
📷@MattiaPerin 📷 #JMedical 📷👋🏻 pic.twitter.com/mofqIABFzH— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) June 8, 2018
But now, a lot of questions have been put to rest with the latest revelation with the arrival of Perin. Having made his Genoa debut back in 2010 as an 18-year-old, he has gone on to manage 148 appearances for the club, and has represented his national side Italy on two occasions.
Once his medical is complete, it will only be a matter of time before his official announcement as a Juventus player
The club are expected to tie Perin down to a five year contract that will see him earn around €2.5m per year; and with his best years ahead of him, he seems ready to take the next step in his career.
"I'm not afraid to go play in a big club or play the place for a place with another strong goalkeeper," the keeper admitted recently (via Goal).
Mattia Perin é arrivato al #JMedical per svolgere le visite mediche! 💪 pic.twitter.com/qmbLx3HDaX— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) June 8, 2018
"I've come to a point in my career where I want to test myself and I want to get out of the comfort zone. I can do that now because Genoa helped me to grow and develop. Now I want to get involved and find out how far I can go."