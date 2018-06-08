Mauricio Pochettino Speaks Out on Admiration for Real Madrid But Insists He's 'Happy' at Spurs

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he considers it "a great honour" to be approached by Real Madrid, but insists he is happy in his current role as manager of Tottenham.

Pochettino was the first name to be linked with the vacant managerial role in the Spanish capital following Zinedine Zidane's shock resignation last week. However, Real's interest seems to have cooled since it became evident that securing the Argentinian's services would be easier said than done.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy in particular is known as a tough negotiator, and the Premier League club's hand was strengthened significantly signed a new six-year deal with Spurs just a week before Zidane stepped down. The Frenchman had guided Real to their third consecutive Champions League win in between, as they beat Liverpool in Kiev.

Opening up on his future, while speaking to La Oral Deportivo of Radio Rivadavia (via Marca), Pochettino said: "There has been a lot of talk in recent days and I've already said everything I need to so I'm not going to add anything.





"It is clear that Real Madrid may be the best club in the world and for an Argentine player or coach, it represents reaching the top of your career.

"But I am happy at Tottenham, whatever happens. I just try to be ready for situations when they happen and try to take advantage of opportunities."

A wide range of elite managers such as Jurgen Klopp and Antonio Conte have been linked with a move to the Bernabeu, while Madrid have also reportedly been looking into bringing one of their former players into the fold as they did with Zidane.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Spurs are preparing to move into their new stadium ahead of the 2018/19 season and have already announced new deals for several players in addition to Pochettino. The manager has expressed a desire for Spurs to 'take risks' and invest in players this summer as they look to retain their place in the Premier League's top four.