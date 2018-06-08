Report Claims Man Utd Willing to Let De Gea Leave if La Liga Star Can Be Signed as Replacement

By 90Min
June 08, 2018

Manchester United would reportedly consider the departure of David de Gea, as long as they are able to sign Atletico Madrid stopper Jan Oblak in his place. 

The Spaniard has spoken of vocal of his desire to one day return to Spain, while maintaining his happiness in Manchester, but a transfer may be a complex one to complete.

Currently focused on the World Cup, de Gea has had a lot of time to mull over a move back to his homeland with his compatriots. A move to Real Madrid has been on the cards for years, and the keeper only continues to improve with every passing season. 

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

If it hadn't been for the delayed fax machine back in 2015, de Gea would be a Madrid player by now, but there's still hope for the Spaniard yet, who reportedly wants this to be his last summer as a Red Devil.

According to Spanish rumours site Diario Gol, both the player and Madrid are angling for a €100m move to the Bernabeu, but there are a lot of variables in the deal.

United would only sell their star keeper if they can sign Atletico's Jan Oblak. Liverpool were recently told to stump up €80m for the Slovenian's services, and while financially the Old trafford outfit would be able to pull it off, Atletico might not want a deal to go through which sees them lose one of the world's best number 1's, and Madrid gain the best keeper on the planet.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Furthermore, on Madrid's side there exists the problem of Keylor Navas. The Costa Rican, who has been Madrid's first choice for the last four years, has won three Champions League trophies with Los Blancos, and Florentino Perez would rather see him leave happy than be forced out.

