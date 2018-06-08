Reports Reveal Nabil Fekir's Prospective Liverpool Salary & Reasons Why He Wants Reds Over Bayern

Lyon forward Nabil Fekir, whose move to Liverpool was expected to be announced imminently until the French club denied there is any truth to rumours, will reportedly be on bumper wages if he ever makes it to Merseyside, while Jurgen Klopp has been key in convincing him to join.

According to Le Parisen, Fekir's expected Liverpool contract will pay him €700,000 each month. That works out at around €175,000 per week, the equivalent of just over £150,000. Over the course of the long-term deal, said to run until 2023, it will earn him close to £37m.

JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/GettyImages

But besides any obvious financial motivation, it is said that Jurgen Klopp, as well as Liverpool's achievements in Europe in 2017/18, is what pushed Fekir to choose the Reds instead of reigning German champions Bayern Munich, who were also apparently interested.

Information credited to L'Equipe has it that Klopp has had direct contact with Fekir. The club's run to the Champions League final in May was also a key factor for the French international.

Despite, Lyon's public contestations, Fekir is still expected to complete his move, becoming the third new face to join this summer following the previously agreed capture of Naby Keita from RB Leipzig and the recently confirmed deal with Monaco for Fabinho.

L'Équipe state that Nabil Fékir had direct discussions with Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool's Champions League run reiterated his desire to join Liverpool over Bayern Munich who were also interested. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) June 7, 2018

With Fekir part of France's squad for the upcoming World Cup in Russia, Liverpool fans will be keen to keep a close eye on his performances. Les Bleus are due to kick off their campaign against Australia on 16th June, followed by further group games against Peru and Denmark.