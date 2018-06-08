Reports Reveal Nabil Fekir's Prospective Liverpool Salary & Reasons Why He Wants Reds Over Bayern

By 90Min
June 08, 2018

Lyon forward Nabil Fekir, whose move to Liverpool was expected to be announced imminently until the French club denied there is any truth to rumours, will reportedly be on bumper wages if he ever makes it to Merseyside, while Jurgen Klopp has been key in convincing him to join.

According to Le Parisen, Fekir's expected Liverpool contract will pay him €700,000 each month. That works out at around €175,000 per week, the equivalent of just over £150,000. Over the course of the long-term deal, said to run until 2023, it will earn him close to £37m.

JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/GettyImages

But besides any obvious financial motivation, it is said that Jurgen Klopp, as well as Liverpool's achievements in Europe in 2017/18, is what pushed Fekir to choose the Reds instead of reigning German champions Bayern Munich, who were also apparently interested.

Information credited to L'Equipe has it that Klopp has had direct contact with Fekir. The club's run to the Champions League final in May was also a key factor for the French international.

Despite, Lyon's public contestations, Fekir is still expected to complete his move, becoming the third new face to join this summer following the previously agreed capture of Naby Keita from RB Leipzig and the recently confirmed deal with Monaco for Fabinho.

With Fekir part of France's squad for the upcoming World Cup in Russia, Liverpool fans will be keen to keep a close eye on his performances. Les Bleus are due to kick off their campaign against Australia on 16th June, followed by further group games against Peru and Denmark.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)