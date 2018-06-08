Roma Confirm Signing of Highly Acclaimed Midfielder Bryan Cristante on Five-Year Deal

By 90Min
June 08, 2018

AS Roma have confirmed the signing of Benfica midfield ace Bryan Cristante on a one-year loan deal with a target-driven obligatory permanent at the end of the 2018/19 season, the club confirmed on Friday. 

The 23-year-old enjoyed an impressive stint with fellow Italian outfit Atalanta during the recently concluded campaign, in which he featured 37 times, scored nine goals and provided three assists - as well as netting three times in the Europa League. 

However, is now set to enjoy the heights of the Champions League after committing his future to Rome, and while speaking to the club's official website, the Italy international revealed as soon as he knew of Giallorossi's interest it became his primary aim to join the club this summer. 

“I am very pleased because coming to Roma was always my aim,” Cristante said. “There was a strong willingness, both on my part and from the club, to find an agreement, and we managed to do that very quickly.

“I am confident that I will be able to do my best and make a big contribution to this club.”

The Serie A giants have agreed to an initial €5m payment for the temporary switch, which will commence on July 1st; however, have plans in place to make the deal full time if the move proves to be a success. 

Roma state that should they achieve 'various sporting targets' during the post-World Cup campaign, a €15m fee will be paid to Benfica to make the agreement permanent. 

However, that sum could be increased by a further €10m dependent on the player and Giallorossi's performances next term. 

“With the signing of Bryan, Roma have acquired one of the most promising central midfielders in Italian football,” Roma sporting director Monchi said. “In the future, we hope he will become one of the pillars of Roma and the national team.”

The two parties have reached an agreement following the year-long loan spell which will last until 2023. 

