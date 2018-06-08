Sporting CP Goalkeeper Rui Patricio Set to Join Wolves for Free After Standing Firm in Contract Row

Rui Patricio's move to Wolves is in the works and could be completed before the World Cup, if reports from Portugal are to be believed.

The Portuguese goalkeeper submitted a request to terminate his Sporting CP contract last week and today was his last opportunity to backtrack on that request.

With the deadline now passed, it appears that Patricio's 12 year stay at the Estadio Jose Alvalade is coming to an end, with O Jogo reporting that Wolves are in pole position to secure one of the best free signings of the summer.

Patricio has made over 450 appearances for Sporting and has never played for another club, but is due to leave under a cloud after a breakdown in relations between himself and club president Bruno de Carvalho.

He asked to be released from his contract on the grounds of “psychological and physical abuse”, in reference to an incident where club supporters stormed the club's training ground and attacked players in the last few weeks of the season.

Initially, it looked like Wolves would have to pay £16m to sign Patricio, but Carvalho complicated matters by demanding more money and accusing agent Jorge Mendes of blackmail - something which Mendes and his agency Gestifute denied.

Now, with Patricio severing ties with Sporting, Nuno Espirito Santo will be able to sign his countryman on a free. Wolves had seven Portuguese players on their books last season as Santo continues to bring continental flair to Molineux.

Patricio has made 69 appearances for Portugal and will be their first choice goalkeeper at this summer's World Cup finals in Russia.