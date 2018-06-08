Steven Gerrard Reveals Differences in Leaving Liverpool Second Time Around for Rangers Job

Steven Gerrard has revealed it has been easier to leave Liverpool the second time around compared to calling an end on his playing days following his departure to join Glasgow Rangers as manager.

The 38-year-old, who enjoyed an illustrious 17-year career at Anfield on the pitch, left the Reds in 2015 to spend his final season in MLS as part of LA Galaxy's set up.

However, on his return, the former midfielder began to learn his management trade on Merseyside, where he took charge of the club's Under-18s before accepting his first senior managerial role with the Scottish Premiership giants earlier this summer.

However, while speaking to LFCTV, Gerrard has revealed that saying his goodbyes for the second time has been an easier task, although admitted that he was right to call an end on his playing career when he did.

What a year it has been for this man...



Steven Gerrard reflects on his time coaching for #LFCU18s and looks ahead to his senior managerial career.



Gerrard's 'The Academy' interview is live and exclusive on @LFCTV at 20:30 BST ➡️ https://t.co/fUUr1Q7ipA pic.twitter.com/Aqc71HDdEh — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 6, 2018

"When I left as a player it was tough," he said. "I was emotionally all over the place and for a long time after I left it took me many months to get used to the fact I wasn’t going to play for the first team again even though I knew deep down it was probably the right time.





"But this time it’s more excitement in terms of the challenge that lies ahead. It’s the opportunity for me to progress as a manager which is what I want to do for many years."

Gerrard heads to Ibrox Stadium with the task of halting Glasgow Celtic's dominance over Scottish football, which has seen Brendan Rodgers take the Hoops to two consecutive domestic trebles - only the third team in history to do so.

However, despite what will undoubtedly be a difficult task and one which forced him to leave his boyhood club for the second time in three years, the Whiston-born Liverpool legend revealed the opportunity was too good to turn down, although, there have been others in the past.

“I’ve had a magnificent time at the Academy, and I’ve been supported by fantastic coaches who have educated me and helped me grow in terms of being on the pitch on a daily basis," he added.

Steven Gerrard returns to his former club and brings Ovie Ejaria in on loan ✍



• 20-year-old midfielder

• spent last season on loan at Sunderland

• has been capped by England at U-21 level pic.twitter.com/ojcxdM4Lgq — BT Sport Score (@btsportscore) June 7, 2018

“But when Rangers come in, and you’re the youth team coach then it’s a huge opportunity, and I’m going with the club’s support and backing, and I’m really excited to get started.

“You get a feeling when these opportunities come. I had the opportunity in League Two and League One and also the Championship and to be No.2s at Premier League level. I didn’t feel ready, but I also didn’t get the right feeling in terms of what happens emotionally inside your body.





“But when Rangers came calling I was 15 months further down the line in terms of being on the pitch and planning and preparation that comes with coaching.

📝 #RangersFC are today delighted to announce Gary McAllister, Michael Beale, Tom Culshaw, Jordan Milsom and Colin Stewart as Steven Gerrard’s backroom team.



➡️ https://t.co/ydxeVTnsDq pic.twitter.com/WhOvuDpzHJ — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) June 7, 2018

“I’ve also dealt with a group of players, albeit at a younger age, and then the size and magnitude of Rangers got the buzz and juices going.”