'Welcome to the House': Pierre-Emerick Aubemeyang Sends Twitter Message to Latest Gunners Signing

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has taken to Twitter to welcome Stephan Lichtsteiner to the Emirates.

The seven time Serie A winner clinched his move from Juventus earlier this week, becoming Unai Emery's first signing as Arsenal boss, and Aubameyang seems pleased to be welcoming the experienced right back to north London.

Lichtsteiner is currently on international duty with Switzerland ahead of the World Cup, but will wear the number 12 shirt when he links up with his new team-mates after proceedings in Russia reach their conclusion.

While international duty takes priority to his new club for now, though, Lichtsteiner himself still found the time to post a tweet, saying he is "happy and honoured" to be joining Arsenal.

Happy and honoured to be a Gunner! Will work hard and passionately day in and day out to achieve our sportive objectives and to win trophies with this great club! @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/h32IueSSob — Stephan Lichtsteiner (@LichtsteinerSte) June 5, 2018

Aubameyang is no stranger to the feeling of being the new man at Arsenal, and will be hoping that Lichtsteiner can hit the ground running in a similarly impressive fashion to the way he kicked off his own Premier League career.





The Gabon international - who will sit out the World Cup after his nation failed to qualify - joined from Borussia Dortmund for £58m in January, and has gone on to score 10 goals in just 13 Premier League appearances, immediately establishing himself as a key player and offering Alexandre Lacazette some stiff competition as the main striker at the club.

Image: Arsenal’s new away kit for the upcoming season, as modeled by Mesut Özil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang & Aaron Ramsey. #afc pic.twitter.com/2xb40yxi54 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) June 7, 2018

And it's expected that he will have more new team-mates to welcome in the coming weeks as new boss Unai Emery looks to step up his summer recruitment drive. With Lichsteiner confirmed, the Gunners are now looking to the likes of Cristian Pavon and Steven N'zonzi to bolster their squad as they look to re-establish themselves as one of England's top sides under their new management.